The Los Angeles Lakers officially sit in a 0-2 hole after Jamal Murray’s fourth-quarter explosion led the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 Game Two win in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

The series will now shift to Game 3 as the Lakers are in a must-win situation, hoping to claw back and win the series. It will be no easy task, as the Lakers will now have to beat the Nuggets four times in the next five games to make the NBA Finals.

The star duo of the Lakers, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, both gave mediocre performances in the game. Despite nearly notching a triple-double, James shot 0-6 from three-point range, including missing three in the crucial fourth quarter. Davis would miss 11 of his 15-shot attempts.

In the postgame, James was looking forward to Game 3. “I think we improved from Game 1 to Game 2, and if we can do the same thing from Game 2 to Game 3, we put ourselves in a position to win.”

Both James and Davis vowed to be better for the 7:30 ET tip at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Also notable was James turning his ankle in the game, but he plans to be ready to play on Saturday. “A little ankle isn’t going to stop me,” James said to ESPN.

For the Nuggets, Murray reflected on his total of 37 points, and enjoyed a moment where he eyed ESPN broadcaster Mike Breen and mouthed his trademark “Bang!”

“When I was little, I used to count down the seconds off the shot clock and make the shot and talk like Marv Albert and Mike Breen,” Murray said. “Just the imagination running as a kid. When you get in that moment and you see your fam in the crowd, see your little brother, see Mike Breen there, all these little reminders, they all pay dividends and make that moment a little more special. Just kind of lock you back in.”

Not to be overlooked, two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic dropped another triple-double with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

