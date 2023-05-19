Summer Walker has officially released her new EP, Clear 2: Soft Life. The new release brings in J. Cole for a new verse and assistance from Childish Gambino, Solange, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby.

In a conversation with Billboard, Walker revealed the EP is her “favorite type of sound,” acknowledging that she “make what I got to make for the radio.”

Ahead of the release, Walker teamed with Sexxy Red and Sukihana to reveal the tracklist and embrace their idea of the Soft Life. You can see that video and also tune into Clear 2: Soft Life below.

