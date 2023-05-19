TEC is one of the hottest new artists to rise out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and he continues to bless his growing fanbase with emotionally-charged anthems that speak volumes to his journey from the streets to the rap game. Boasting 783K followers on Instagram alone, TEC deems himself a “poetic activist,” and he aims to inspire and share wisdom through his music — while showcasing the highs, the lows, and everything in between.

Most recently, TEC unveiled the official music video to “Oasis,” the second single from his highly-anticipated debut album with Asylum/Atlantic Records titled Web Life Vol. 4. Spearheaded by lead single “REWIND,” the 14-track project features standout features from Fredo Bang, Sada Baby, and Enchanting.

Speaking on the inspo behind “Oasis,” TEC states, “‘Oasis’ was inspired by my journey as an artist. Just looking back at how far I’ve come, but also letting myself know I’m not done yet. I want my fans to know in order for others to believe in them or love them, it starts with them believing and loving themselves.”

Straying astray from his typical visual treatments, TEC decided to shoot this one alone in the desert, at peace with nothing around him. You then see him pay a visit to the jewelry store, stroll the mall, attend the fair, and simply live life to the fullest.

Leaving us with last words, TEC states, “I’m excited to see how far my new album WEB LIFE 4 will go and my fans reaction to it. My foot on the gas though, I got a lot more in the vault and I can’t wait to let them have it.”