Coi Leray has announced her new album, COI, to be released on June 23.

The forthcoming album is 15 tracks long and will showcase her versatility across 15 new tracks, masterfully weaving in her flow, vocals and sounds ranging from rap to reggae and pop to dance. David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and Skillibeng are joining Leray on the forthcoming album.

You can see the album announcement below.

Coi Leray’s latest single, “Bops,” was made available via Uptown Records and Republic Records.

In the aptly named song, Coi proudly demonstrates her accomplishment as a top-charting musician who can consistently turn out big hits. In addition to her most recent collaborations with David Guetta on “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” and Raye’s “Flip A Switch” earlier this month, “Bops” follows an outstanding list of songs.

You can hear the new release below.