Fast X, the forthcoming installment of the epic Fast & Furious action film franchise, just got even more star power. According to The Wrap, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will make his return to the series, reversing his previous desire to stay away.

Johnson is set to reprise the role of Luke Hobbs, appearing in a post-credit scene of the forthcoming film.

In November 2021, series star Vin Diesel hit Instagram, begging The Rock to return to the franchise. At the time, The Rock responded: “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

Advertisement

He added, “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation.”

Industry insiders believe The Rock rejoining the franchise puts a halt to a cold streak that included Red Notice, Skyscraper, and more.

The Fast X cast includes Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno. The movie hits theaters this weekend.