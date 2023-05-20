JAY-Z and Beyoncé have set another record. And this time, neither had to step into a recording booth to do so. According to TMZ, The carters just purchased the most expensive home in California history.

The new purchase was a whopping $200 million, adding a new 30,000-square-foot Paradise Cove home to their life. It was the most expensive home in the state.

The Carters’ new crib was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando and previously owned by premiere art collector William Bell, who put 15 years into the home’s construction. The home is located on Billionaires’ Row, originally costs $295 million and sits on eigth acres on a bluff that looks out into the Pacific Ocean.

The Carters already owned an $88 million mansion in Bel-Air, increasing the home to $100 million evaluation during their tenure.