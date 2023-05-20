Ludacris is set to return to the silver screen in Fast X this weekend, but could he also be eyeing a return to the recording booth?

In an interview with Tamron Hall, Luda spoke about his recording career, revealing new music will come before the end of the year, and he is targeting a new album for 2023.

“We’re definitely gonna get some music before the end of this year,” Luda said, via a Billboard exclusive. “I would say an album, probably next year.”

He added, “It’s extremely important for me to prove to people that even though I’m doing all this other stuff, make no mistake, I still got it, and I’m still as hungry.”