Has Nick Cannon sidestepped child support? One of the mothers of his children, Bre Tiesi, is a cast member on Selling Sunset. During a clip of season 6 of the shoe, Tiesi tells co-star Amanda Smith about child support limits.
“The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support,” Tiesi said, according to Page Six.
But Tiesi seems unsure of how it impacts Cannon because he is fortunate in the pockets. “Because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household,’” she said
Nick Cannon welcomed a new baby with Tiesi last year.
“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” Tiesi wrote online. “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.”
She added, “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you.”