Nick Cannon Can Dodge Child Support? Bre Tiesi Notes Cannon’s Number of Children May Lead to No Required Payments

Has Nick Cannon sidestepped child support? One of the mothers of his children, Bre Tiesi, is a cast member on Selling Sunset. During a clip of season 6 of the shoe, Tiesi tells co-star Amanda Smith about child support limits.

“The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support,” Tiesi said, according to Page Six.

But Tiesi seems unsure of how it impacts Cannon because he is fortunate in the pockets. “Because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household,’” she said

Nick Cannon welcomed a new baby with Tiesi last year.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” Tiesi wrote online. “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.”

She added, “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you.”

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 8th child with Bre Tiesi.



He is also expecting a 9th child with Abby De La Rosa, due later this year. pic.twitter.com/IkL3tQ2vJP — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2022

Bre Tiesi has confirmed the birth of her child with Nick Cannon.



The child, a boy, is named Legendary Love Cannon and was born on June 28 in an unmediated home delivery induced at almost 42 weeks.



This is Cannon’s eighth child. He is expecting at least two more this year. pic.twitter.com/7KP8UpLZI2 — No Hipsters Pod (@NoHipstersPod) July 25, 2022