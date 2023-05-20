Brittney Griner made her return to the WNBA court on Friday night. Ahead of her battle with the Los Angeles Sparks, Griner’s agent, Kagawa Colas, revealed the basketball star’s decision to stand for The National Anthem.

“Having been put in a literal cage, too small for her frame, stripped of her essential American freedoms, and deprived of even her most basic rights during a sham trial and unjust sentencing, Brittney, supported by many other players, will make a statement this WNBA season by standing tall for those uniquely American freedoms.” – Kagawa Colas

