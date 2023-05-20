MLS and October’s Very Own have partnered to release a limited-edition capsule collection that was created in conjunction with the artist Mister Cartoon.


In this collaboration, three significant MLS markets—Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles—honor street culture. OVO collaborated with the famous artist Mister Cartoon to create original artwork for each item to tell that story.

Cartoon’s career as a graffiti artist in Los Angeles began before he moved on to murals, record covers, logos, and is currently most well-known for his tattoos. His intricate, hand-rendered drawings are heavily influenced by the Los Angeles of Cartoon’s formative years. The black and grey, fine line style was once associated with LA’s street culture, and Cartoon’s work has contributed to bridging the gap between the style’s humble beginnings and its current global ubiquity.

This limited-edition capsule collection features t-shirts, hoodies and sweat shorts for Major League Soccer clubs, Toronto FC, LAFC and New York City FC.

The collection can be seen below and can be purchased now at octobersveryown.com.

