For everybody that is looking for Confessions 2 from Usher, stop looking. The R&B icon Stepped Into The Shade Room and discussed the project, stating, “That’s just a rumor, at this point.”

He added, “We got time. There’s space and opportunity to think of new ideas. But the one that is 20 years old was a brilliant one. For every producer, writer, and creative that had anything to do with it, we celebrate 20 years of an album.”

Earlier this year, Usher dropped his first single in three years, “GLU.” The new single is written and produced by Sean Garrett, Lil John, The Avila Brothers, and Usher.

Advertisement

The new single brings the reunion of Usher and L.A. Reid, recapturing the magic of Usher’s classic and Diamond-certified album Confessions. Usher’s untitled ninth studio album will arrive this spring via Larry Jackson’s gamma.

“I’m beyond excited to have Usher now as a part of the gamma. family! He is the last black artist this century to have an album go diamond, which is a massive accomplishment. As exemplified by his hugely successful Vegas residency, it is once again reinforced that he is not only an incredible vocalist and performer, but a true showman at the top of his game. ‘GLU’ showcases his singular vocal talent and timeless appeal,” said Larry Jackson, Co-founder & CEO, gamma.

You can hear the new single below, and be sure to catch Usher at his Las Vegas residency. New dates have just dropped.