The Madame Tussauds locations in New York and Las Vegas now have two wax sculptures of Megan Thee Stallion.

Her most recent figure in Vegas is full savage in a ferocious newspaper catsuit, a cowboy hat that matches, and fingerless gloves. Her photo shoot to promote her critically acclaimed album, Good News, inspired the ensemble.

With her positioned on her side, lying down in a donated diamante bikini and matching cowboy hat, gauntlets, and choker, Megan’s New York figure bodied that, ate it up, and gave it back. The brand-new waxworks were unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas on a vibrant, interactive set that included a 10-foot-tall, mythical steed made of shimmering paint.

“I feel like people always ask me when was the moment you knew you were famous? This is the moment!,” said Megan thee Stallion. “There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet. Like, who am I? Them!”

Each of Megan’s new wax sculptures was created in about six months by a group of twenty professional artists. To guarantee 100% accuracy, more than 200 measures were taken during the sitting. Her complexion, hair, and eyes all had color matches made using samples. The statues were then painted using oil-based paints in ten coats to give them realistic flesh tones. In actuality, each individual hair, including the eyelashes and eyebrows, was manually placed into the wax. The desired look was then achieved by cutting and styling the hair.

“We couldn’t have hoped for more ‘Good News’ than the addition of not one but two Megan Thee Stallion wax figures into our Las Vegas and New York attractions,” said Madame Tussauds Head of Marketing, Matthew Clarkson. “Everybody here at Madame Tussauds loves her music, confidence, style and star power which serves as an inspiration to so many.”

Megan’s figures will be available to the public exclusively at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas on May 20 and Madame Tussauds New York beginning May 29.