Mike Tyson recently seemed to confirm alleged reports that Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke.The former boxing champ unintentionally revealed his friend’s diagnosis in a recent interview with Valuetainment.

Foxx became ill in April while in Atlanta working on a movie. He was rushed to a hospital where he remained in intensive care until he was moved to a physical rehab hospital in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne revealed he suffered a “medical complication” on April 12. But she never followed up, which caused much speculation.

When Corinne did follow up she said her father had been out of the hospital “for weeks” and playing Pickleball. Her statement caused mass confusion.

However, Tyson confirmed that Foxx suffered a stroke and that his situation may be dire. “He’s not feeling well. Yeah, there’s a stroke…” Tyson said before trying to backtrack.

“I don’t know what happened to him. Hey listen, we can’t anticipate our next breath. We don’t know when we are gonna die… After we leave this — bad stuff can happen.”

He added: “Hey listen, if we don’t know about it by now, they don’t want us to know.”

Watch the video below.