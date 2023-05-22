With both Rick Ross and DJ Envy hosting their individual car shows within the next month, a lot of friendly jabs have been taken on social media on both sides, but now The Breakfast Club co-host has brought a more serious element to the rivalry by adding 50 Cent to the conversation.

After a week of back ad forth between he and Ross, Envy posted a pic of him and Ross’ longtime foe 50 chilling together at a restaurant. Envy then quoted Drake’s “Stay Schemin” as the caption, which read, “It bothers me when the gods get to acting like the broads, Guess every team doesn’t come complete with n-ggas like ours, That’s why I see no need to compete with n-ggas like y’all,” he wrote. “[Queens Get The Money] @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50cent #CarShowSeason #BeigeRage.”

Ross started the rift by stating on Drink Champs that Envy was “never on my level” when it comes to car shows. Envy fired back on The Breakfast Club by talking about Ross’ permit issues for his car show slated for June 3 in Georgia.

Advertisement

“My car show in Memphis is still going down at the same venue, same place,” Envy said while promoting his own upcoming car shows. “It is May 28th in Memphis. We’re going to have cars from Young Dolph, 50 Cent, Key Glock and myself…and then Houston, we doing it at the same venue — we not moving — at the NRG Stadium as well. The ‘Drive Your Dreams’ Car Show, Father’s Day weekend.”