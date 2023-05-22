Last week NFL superstar, actor, and civil rights activist Jim Brown passed away. Many paid tribute to the man who broke records, appeared in more than 30 films, and dedicated much of his life to social causes. Actress Meagan Good pays tribute to the man who was her Godfather and mentor with influencing power over her life. Grieving is already difficult but when someone has uplifted a person and family it’s difficult to express those feelings. In her well-written and heart tugging tribute, Meagan speaks of the bond she had with the extraordinary Jim Brown.

I hate posts about death. .. so I’ll make this one about Life .

Jim ..

My Godpop .. my mentor .. my bestfriend .. you changed the trajectory of my Life as a young woman.

You listened .. saw me when I felt unseen.. you gave a tiny black girl a big voice ..and a unapologetic attitude.. Encouraged me to walk boldly to the beat of my own drum. To be humble + of service. Taught me to never to stand by when I see injustice.. encouraged me to be the best and freest actress I could be.. taught me to pursue a positive mindset + a spirit of not complaining- but instead action when things aren’t fair.. Reminded me it’s always bigger than me and to use the platform God has so graciously given me for good.

You. Changed. My. Life .

The pain of never hearing your huge but calm chuckle again is immeasurable .. the grief of never getting to sit with you + have our meeting of the minds .. to be encouraged that my perspective is unique, God-given, authentic and is much needed.

I miss you tremendously already.

I’m heartbroken. .. yet I am overwhelmed with so much gratitude 🙏🏾 of having been at the feet of one of the most phenomenon Giants the world has ever known-and doesn’t truly know the fullness of.. one of the greatest minds of a lifetime .. one of the biggest 🤎s for others I’ll ever get to know.

Thank you for loving me. Thank you and Monique for taking me + my family under your wings.

Thank you for being the catalyst for so much of the quality of the woman I am today.

I love you in this life and the next- forever.

Your Goddaughter

Meagan