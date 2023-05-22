NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for the State of Florida Following Actions by Gov. Ron DeSantis

The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for Florida, citing that Gov. Ron DeSantis has led the area to be “hostile to Black Americans.”

“On a seeming quest to silence African-American voices, the Governor and the State of Florida have shown that African Americans are not welcome in the State of Florida,” the statement reads.

“Due to this sustained, blatant, relentless and systemic attack on democracy and civil rights, the NAACP hereby issues a travel advisory to African Americans, and other people of color regarding the hostility towards African Americans in Florida.”

The advisory follows DeSantis’s action on Monday to prohibit the use of public funds on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. According to The Hill, he also recently blocked an Advance Placement African American Studies course in-state public colleges.

“Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

This comes ahead of an anticipated announcement by DeSantis, who is expected to announce his bid for President. According to The Post, a major Republican Party funder plans to abort Trump and put his power behind DeSantis.

The funder is Hal Lambert, founder of Texas-based Point Bridge Capital, which manages the “Make America Great Again” investment fund. “I’m in for DeSantis this time. I plan to do a lot to help DeSantis win,” Lambert said.

DeSantis recently was reported to not think of Trump as a threat, stating the race is solely between him and Biden.