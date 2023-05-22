Share of Profits From Adidas and Yeezy Sales To Go to Anti-Defamation League

The organizations for donations from the relaunch of Adidas bulk of YEEZY products have been revealed. TMZ states the upcoming profits will be split between the Anti-Defamation League and other charities.

The start of the sale will begin at the end of the month. Adidas states a “significant amount will be donated to selected organizations working to combat discrimination and hate, including racism and antisemitism.” It is believed $1.3 billion in products remained when the split between Ye and Adidas launched.

In February, The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently reported that Kanye’s anti-Semitic rants were linked to 30 incidents in the US targeting Jewish people.

“These incidents — which include vandalism, banner drops, targeted harassment, and campus propaganda distributions — demonstrate the ongoing influence of Ye’s conspiratorial, bigoted rants,” the ADL wrote.

“Immediately following Ye’s antisemitic comments, which included inflammatory tropes about Jewish power and Holocaust denial, the slogan ‘Ye Is Right’ surfaced online in hashtags and antisemitic accounts. The ADL Center on Extremism has also tracked references to ‘Ye Is Right’ in instances of on-the-ground antisemitic vandalism and harassment nationwide.”

"Kanye’s decision to peddle hatred against Jews is only giving encouragement to people who are already infected with hate." @JGreenblattADL discussed our Center on Extremism's new research and how Ye’s #antisemitic comments have inspired acts of hate. https://t.co/ioW5Q1yR6s — ADL (@ADL) February 13, 2023

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the ADL, said in a statement to Billboard that Ye is inspiring people to commit “real-world acts of hate.”

“Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks – and his dredging up some of the worst anti-Jewish tropes imaginable – doubtlessly are having an impact and inspiring people to commit real-world acts of hate,” Greenblatt stated. “As we have long maintained, celebrities and others who engage in spreading hateful tropes need to know their words have consequences. Unfortunately, Kanye’s decision to continue to peddle hatred against Jews is only giving encouragement to people who are already infected with hate.”

Following reports of a renewed partnership and UK page loading, Adidas India released a promotional image for the YEEZY line for a June 1 release.

The YEEZY brand is set to release the Yeezy 350 “Pirate Black,” Zebra 350s, Utility Black 500s, the Yeezy Foam Runner, and Yeezy Slides. According to Sneaker News, new Yeezy Styles never seen before will be introduced to the public.

Hypebeast, highlighted the sign of initial restocks of Yeezy products on the adidas UK website.

The report states the product pages for the YEEZY 350 BOOST V2 “Zebra” and the YEEZY 500 “Utility Black” will be of the launch. The site can spot both models by searching “Yeezy Trainers.” Currently, there is no specific date set for the launch.

News of the renewed partnership comes via the YEEZY MAFIA, a source of all things Yeezy, including his sneaker line.

Confirming the news, Reuters states Adidas CEO Bjoern Gulden revealed the renewed partnership to move some of the merchandise and donate some of the proceeds to international organizations.

A reported $1.3 billion in Yeezy-branded Adidas products are sitting in storage after the partnership was ended over the rapper’s antisemitic statements. Gulden stated plans for how Adidas will continue with the sale are not in place.

“What we are trying to do now over time is to sell some of this merchandise … burning the goods would not be a solution,” Gulden said.

Donating the sneakers was not an option out of fear the sneakers would reach the secondary market. Adidas stock is up 2% so far on the day. Ye would still receive 15% of the sales.

Speaking on the rapper, Culden stated about Ye, “As difficult as he was, he is perhaps the most creative mind in our industry.”