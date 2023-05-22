The Pro Breaking Tour, the premier professional competition series for breaking in the United States and Canada, has just announced an electrifying new partnership with Snipes, the leading destination for streetwear and sneakers, to bring this groundbreaking dance form to new heights. The tour will kick off on May 28th with a 3-day breaking event in Seattle.

The Pro Breaking Tour, with its legacy of over 200 prize money competitions across the globe, has become a leading platform for showcasing the skill and artistry of breaking. The tour has seen thousands of registered competitors and several tiers of sponsored events, including the Champion Series and the Challenger Series. And now, Snipes, renowned for its unparalleled selection of sneakers and streetwear, will join the tour as a major sponsor.

The Pro Breaking Tour, powered by Snipes, will be taking the show on the road to 12 cities across the United States. These electrifying events will feature the world’s most talented dancers, and thrilling competitions.

Massive Monkees Day – Seattle WA – May 28th

Rock City – Los Angeles, CA – July 1st

United Styles – Boston, MA – July 16th

Deuces Wild – Atlanta, GA – August 19th

Who Got the Props – Detroit, MI – September 2nd

Philly Open – Philadelphia, PA – Sept 9th

Bboy City – Austin, TX – Sept 23rd-24th

Pro Breaking Tour Invitational – Miami, FL – TBA

Pro Breaking Tour Open – New York, NY – Oct TBA

Temple Rock – Miami, FL – October 21st-22nd

Freestyle Session World Finals – Los Angeles, CA – November 11th-12th

The Pro Breaking Tour will kick-off in Seattle during Memorial Day Weekend with a three-day event featuring the Massive Monkees. From May 27th to May 29th, prepare to witness the epitome of breaking artistry, as the preliminaries take place on 5/27 at Pier 62, followed by the main event at the illustrious Neptune Theatre on 5/28. And as a grand finale, Massive Monkees will be throwing a sizzling youth battle at Seattle Center and a bustling community jam and BBQ at Jefferson Park on 5/29. This three-day extravaganza is a must-attend event, showcasing the raw, captivating talent of breaking at its finest.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Pro Breaking Tour,” said Paula Barbosa, VP of Marketing for SNIPES. “Breaking is an essential part of our culture and the sneaker community. Our passion for style and self-expression aligns with the spirit of breaking. Our partnership is a natural fit, and we can’t wait to see what we will achieve together.”

Breaking has a rich history that dates back to the hip-hop movement of the 1970s. It has since evolved into an international phenomenon that has inspired countless dancers and fans alike. The addition of breaking to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a medal event, marks a significant milestone for this unique dance form. This momentous occasion has paved the way for breaking to gain even more visibility and respect as a professional sport.