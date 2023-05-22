Carmelo Anthony is calling it a career. In a video uploaded to social media, Melo announced his retirement from the NBA.

Anthony made 10 NBA All-Star teams and a six-time All-NBA selection for his career. Melo retires after 19 seasons in the NBA, drafted at No. 3 in 2003, and is the No. 9 scorer in league history.

“I remember the days when I had nothing,” Anthony says in the video “Just a ball on a court with a dream of something more. But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places cause they made me Carmelo Anthony.”

Advertisement

He added, “With this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I’m excited about what the future holds for me.”

Throughout the retirement video, Anthony mentioned his legacy is his son, Kiyan.

During his career, Melo played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trailblazers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Outside the NBA, Melo won a National Championship in college for the Syracuse Orange and represented the United States in the Olympics more than any player ever, winning gold three times.