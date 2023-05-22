SOURCE SPORTS: Devin Haney Doubles Down in Victory Over Lomachenko: ‘I Got the Victory’

Devin Haney retained his undisputed lightweight championship with a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday. The decision left a buzz across boxing as many believed Lomachenko should have won. Nelly was included.

Lomachenko had a dominant second half of the fight after Haney got the upper hand early. Feeling he was robbed, he cried in the locker room, stating, “I don’t want to talk about the decision. All people see what happened here today.”

Speaking after the fight, Haney blasted those going against his win. “The judges had a unanimous decision. That’s all that matters. Each judge was on the same page when it came to that decision. I got the victory,” Haney said.

You can see the full press conference below.