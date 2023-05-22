The second season of Power Book IV: Force, which stars Joseph Sikora as fan favorite Tommy Egan, will debut on Friday, Sept. 1 at midnight ET on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms as well as internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in Brazil, Spanish-speaking Latin America, the UK, and Ireland.

It will have its linear television debut in the US and Canada on STARZ at 8 PM ET/PT. In addition, the network unveiled a first-look image and a new teaser of Tommy, who is more motivated than ever to take on Chicago’s heroin trade or suffer the repercussions.

The forthcoming season’s summary reads:

Advertisement

After cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago. The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner. With Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) at odds, the Flynn organization weakened, and a new connect on the scene, Tommy is more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world.

Season two of Force stars Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Lili Simmons (“Banshee,” “Ray Donovan”) as “Claudia Flynn,” Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “A Teacher”) as “Vic Flynn,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Carmela Zumbado (“You,” “Chicago PD”) as “Mireya Garcia,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”) as “US Attorney Stacy Marks,” Adrienne Walker (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI”) as “Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page,” Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” “The Beast”) as “JP,” Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) as “D-Mac,” and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy,” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as “Walter Flynn.”