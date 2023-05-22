‘Terrorized’ Strippers at Denver Club Say They Are Still Waiting on Ja Morant’s Apology

The strippers present at Shotgun Willie’s gentleman’s club, the location of Ja Morant’s first gun incident, are still awaiting an apology from the star guard.

The New York Post detailed the dancers as “terrorized.”

“I don’t foresee an apology [anytime] soon,” one stripper stated. “He’s a boy.”

She added, “He’s clearly begging for attention and trying to be a baller. He should be banned from all clubs and get his NBA career taken away given our country’s current circumstances on gun violence.”

During Morant’s time at the strip club in March, he flashed a gun and received private dances. In his two-night run at the strip club, Morant is believed to have spent over $50,000 in tips.

A second dancer said, “I just wonder how he’s still on the team.”

Last week, Ja Morant issued a statement after being suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies for flashing another gun on Instagram Live.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said in a statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Appearing in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews before the NBA Draft lottery, league commissioner Adam Silver gave his reactions to the Ja Morant news over the weekend.

The Memphis Grizzlies have already suspended Morant from team activities, but there are believed to be more issues on the way for the star guard.

During the interview, Silver stated he was “shocked.”

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video,” Silver said. “Now, we’re in the process of investigating it, and we’ll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”

After Morant’s first event, Silver issued an eight-game suspension and conversed with the guard. In Tuesday’s (May. 16) interview, Silver revealed more of his conversation at that time. “Frankly, most of our conversation as about how incredibly serious the first incident was of waving a firearm on social media.”