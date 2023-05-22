AI or (artificial intelligence) generated music, especially in Hip Hop, has created quite a stir among fans and artists alike. With producers such as Timbaland praising the new technological advance, AI as all but guaranteed itself a place in the future of Hip Hop production, however, West Coast rap legend Ice Cube says that if his voice is ever used, expect to meet him in court.

In an interview on the ‘Full Send’ Podcast, Cube was asked his thoughts on the Drake’s A.I. version of Ice Spice’s “Munch” and he responded, “I don’t want to hear an AI Drake song. I don’t want to hear that bulls**t. He should sue whoever made it. And I’m gonna sue the muthaf**kas who make it, too, and the people behind the platform who play it. It’s like a sample. Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay.”