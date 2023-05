Meek Mill is ready to get back to the raps. Dropping a video rapping in the studio, Meek previewed a single with Rick Ross, stating it should release in June.

“Tell @richforever to drop this shit with me and him b4 the car show June 3rd [sic] we can perform it!!!!!!” Meek wrote. ‘ROZAY X MEEK MILLY’ ‘GO TO HELL'”

Meek Mill & Rick Ross need to drop this 🔥 pic.twitter.com/79pk7j6gmX — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) May 21, 2023

In March, Meek and Rozay were spotted together in the studio. Rozay hit Instagram to show a blue-lit session between the two and previewed a forthcoming release.

