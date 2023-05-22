[WATCH] Nelly Says He Is Done With Boxing Following Devin Haney Win Over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Fight fans were in an uproar over the weekend at the result of the Devin Haney – Vasiliy Lomachenko fight for the lightweight championship. Nelly also wasn’t feeling it.

In case you missed it, Haney won the fight unanimously in one of the more questionable decisions in boxing’s recent history.

Hitting Instagram, Nelly let his feelings fly about the match.

“I’m just letting y’all know I’m done with boxing,” Nelly said. “They will never get another motherfucking dime out of me. This is a travesty. I am done with boxing.

“Devin Haney is a very talented boxer. I have nothing against that young man. Much respect. He was not the better man today. At most, he got a draw. Man, that man [Lomachenko] got robbed.”

Nelly believes Lomachenko was robbed in his fight against Devin Haney pic.twitter.com/ttjv3vM0jk — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 21, 2023

Nelly was at the last big fight, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, and ignited talk about his romance with Ashanti while there.

