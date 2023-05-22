Wendy Williams representatives are shutting down a report the famed talk show host and radio personality recently checked into a medical facility twice in the past two weeks.

“I can confirm that Wendy Williams is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported,” Shawn Zanotti, Wendy’s publicist, said to Page Six.

Last week, a source disclosed to The Sun she had a brief hospital stay last weekend and returned just a day later.

A location for Williams was not disclosed, but recently, Williams missed a speaking engagement at the Atlanta Women’s Expo.

In April, rumors swirled that former talk show host Wendy Williams was spotted filming a reality TV show at Fresco by Scotto Tuesday in New York City. Now, Wendy’s brother confirms that a show is indeed the works and that she filmed with her family over the Easter holiday.

In a video posted on his YouTube Channel, Tommy Williams expresses his disappointment that Wendy brought a film crew for her first visit in years and only stayed for one day.He said they were able to fuse some family time in and that she seems clear and focused and happy at where she is inlife. He also added that Wendy had some “strange-looking dudes” hanging around.

“Family always has your back,” Tommy said. “Big shout out to my big sister Wendy Williams for showing up. It meant the world.”