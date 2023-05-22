Yo Gotti Drops $5 Million on New Necklace for His Birthday

Yo Gotti traditionally drops a bag on himself for his birthday, and this year is no different. For Yo Gotti‘s 42nd birthday, Gotti went after his “biggest jewelry purchase” yet.

This year’s gift to himself was $5 million on new necklace designed by celebrity jeweler Avi & Co. The new chain has 122 karats of diamonds across 61 stones. Each stone has its own GIA (Gemological Institute of America).

“Every year I spend at least a Million on my Birthday, Traveling Da World, Adding Cars To my Collection, Coppin my Favorite Watches, In Honor of Coming From Nothing,” Gotti shared on Instagram. “Last year I think it was around 2 Million, As I Get Older I wanna spend More So This Year we Doing 5M’s ‼️ Now let’s Start our 1st Purchase – 7 Figure’s 2ct GIA Certified #NoLab #LetsKeepCount #MyBirthdayAllMonth #CEO @aviandco.”

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons continue to give couple goals. Last weekend, Yo Gotti celebrated his 42nd birthday, and his “Down in the DM” crush turned bae gifted him a new Tesla Model X SUV.

Gotti wrote on Instagram:

“I kept telling Shawty I want a Tesla on some everyday type Sh!t but I heard it takes too long to order, So She Popped Up With One 🎁 I Respect ur Gangsta ❤️🤞🏾”

On last Tuesday night, Yo Gotti celebrated his birthday secretly with co-founders of NLess Entertainment Zach Randolph and Marcus “Head” Howell in Islamorada, Florida Keys. As you may recall, Randolph is a former NBA legend who played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trailblazers, New York Knicks, LA Clippers, and Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies retired Randolph’s number (50) in honor of him.

Celebrities, including Angela Simmons, GloRilla, hip-hop musician Trina, and more, joined family and friends for the star-studded party.

Yo Gotti, NLess Entertainment co-founders Zach Randolph and Marcus “Head” Howell celebrate Gotti’sstar-studded surprise birthday party in Islamorada in the Florida Keys.