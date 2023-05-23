Bryson Tiller has revealed the exciting news of adding seven more shows to his highly sought-after U.S. headlining tour, the Back and I’m Better Tour. These additional concerts will occur in smaller, intimate theaters during May and June.
The tour, which fans have eagerly awaited, is presented by Live Nation and now features a total of 32 shows throughout North America. The new performances include an extra stop in Los Angeles and New York and brand-new shows in Albuquerque, Kansas City, Omaha, Toronto, and Atlantic City.
The Back and I’m Better Tour commenced earlier this month, and it has already visited various cities such as Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York.
Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting with Live Nation presale on Wednesday, May 24. The general on sale will begin Thursday, May 25 at 10 AM Local Time on ticketmaster.com.
BRYSON TILLER: BACK AND I’M BETTER TOUR DATES:
Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood
Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Thu Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Fri Jun 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Sun Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Tue Jun 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed Jun 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Thu Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*
Sun Jun 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern — ADDED SHOW
Tue Jun 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel — ADDED SHOW
Thu Jun 22 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland — ADDED SHOW*
Fri Jun 23 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse — ADDED SHOW
Mon Jun 26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY — ADDED SHOW
Thu Jun 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE — ADDED SHOW*
Fri Jun 30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 — ADDED SHOW
Sun Jul 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock — ADDED SHOW