Bryson Tiller has revealed the exciting news of adding seven more shows to his highly sought-after U.S. headlining tour, the Back and I’m Better Tour. These additional concerts will occur in smaller, intimate theaters during May and June.

The tour, which fans have eagerly awaited, is presented by Live Nation and now features a total of 32 shows throughout North America. The new performances include an extra stop in Los Angeles and New York and brand-new shows in Albuquerque, Kansas City, Omaha, Toronto, and Atlantic City.

The Back and I’m Better Tour commenced earlier this month, and it has already visited various cities such as Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting with Live Nation presale on Wednesday, May 24. The general on sale will begin Thursday, May 25 at 10 AM Local Time on ticketmaster.com.

BRYSON TILLER: BACK AND I’M BETTER TOUR DATES:

Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sun Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Tue Jun 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Thu Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*

Sun Jun 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern — ADDED SHOW

Tue Jun 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel — ADDED SHOW

Thu Jun 22 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland — ADDED SHOW*

Fri Jun 23 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse — ADDED SHOW

Mon Jun 26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY — ADDED SHOW

Thu Jun 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE — ADDED SHOW*

Fri Jun 30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 — ADDED SHOW

Sun Jul 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock — ADDED SHOW