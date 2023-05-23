Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupat’s baby shower looked lit. With a baby loading, the couple hosted a Minions-themed baby shower that was full of family, friends, love, games, and twerking.

Da Brat hit Instagram to celebrate what she referred to as “the best baby shower” she had ever attended.

“Maaan I am STILL on a cloud!” Da Brat wrote. “Our little Minion baby shower was soooo BEAURRRRTIFUL. OMG From the decor to the delectable food to the decadent desserts to the FABULOUS FAMILY & FRIENDS who came out to my wife’s ass in the air twerking to the delicious specialty drinks.

“Maaaan THEEEE BEST BABY SHOWER I’ve ever been too. (the only one l’ve ever been too) MY BEAURTIFUL @darealbbjudy and Elly B Events @ellybevents SHOWED THEE FUGG AOUT! What a way to CELEBRATE our little Miracle Drop.”

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart are giving us an intimate look at their road to a new baby. In a shared post on Instagram, the couple shared a video of the two feeling for kicks from their forthcoming son.

In the video, Da Brat pushes her stomach and feels for kicks from the baby. “I felt it again,” she says.

The caption for the video reads:

Guess who’s feeling the baby’s movements now 😊😊😊 it’s the SWEETEST little things to watch 💕💕💕💕 my wife is so deserving of all this excitement, love and blessings 💕💕💕💕 Baby Boy Harris-Dupart is playing games with his mommy

The two are also promoting a new series, Brat Loves Judy, which will premiere on April 27.

Previously, Da Brat and Jesseca held a gender reveal. Joined by their family, the couple revealed an “It’s A Boy” on a sign, sparking celebration among the attendees.

“Baby Harris – Dupart is a boy,” the couple wrote on Instagram.