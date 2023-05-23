Janelle Monáe has made a few changes as far as her image and fans are wondering what’s next. Janelle recently appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine slightly covering her bare breasts. “I’m much happier when my ti**ies are out,” she revealed.

The 37-year-old singer/actress rocked the cover wearing nothing but a gold rope chain wig with diamonds on the cover. When the world was first introduced to the multi-talented artist, she limited her wardrobe to black & white tailored suits.

She also discusses how she diagnosed herself with OCD,

“I know how to coach myself if it comes up again. But all of that I think made me… And in OCD … if something isn’t exactly how I see it, in my mind, it’s trash.”

“I think that therapy, life coaching included, should be free for every American. There’s so many people walking around wounded emotionally. We would be better as a country, as a planet, if everybody had the access.” She recently released a video of herself wearing a wet t-shirt to promote her new single “Lipstick Lover.”

“I think being an artist gets lonely. Most people don’t understand what’s going on in my brain. Community has been so helpful to me; it’s beautiful that I have a title called The Age of Pleasure because it actually re-centers me. It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f**king lifestyle.”

She continued: “I’ve been a Lipstick Lover. I wear red lipsticks at the parties. I’ve had moments where if me and a girl or an energy… want to engage, you’re going to see lipstick. I remember how it felt when I got kissed on my neck with red lipstick. I remember how I went to bed feeling. It was a deep rouge. It wasn’t matte. I remember the way the person looked. And I was like, ‘That’s a f-cking song.’”

The Age of Pleasure is Janelle’s first new album in 5 years.

Check out her new video below.

photos by RollingStone/Instagram