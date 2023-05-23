JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s new crib continues to run it up in the headlines. Doubling back on their original report, TMZ notes The Carters paid for the $200 million crib in straight cash.

The publication notes their already combined worth of $3 billion that can make the purchase an easy deal. But as Hov said, “Take what Forbes figured and figure more.”

Although JAY-Z and Beyoncé has new digs, they also plan to keep their $100 million home in Bel-Air.

According to TMZ, a source close to The Carters reveals that the Malibu crib will essentially operate as a weekend home, a getaway. The Bel-Air mansion, purchased for $88 million and enhancements raised it to $100 million, will be the main home, which is close to friends and their children’s schools.

The same source also states Hov wants to move to the Malibu estate one day. Plans at the moment don’t detail what would happen to the Bel-Air crib, once the move is final.

The new purchase, a 30,000-square-foot Paradise Cove home, was the most expensive home in the state.

The Carters’ new crib was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando and previously owned by premiere art collector William Bell, who put 15 years into the home’s construction. The home is located on Billionaires’ Row, originally costs $295 million, and sits on eight acres on a bluff that looks out into the Pacific Ocean.