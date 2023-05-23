Jeff Bezos is back on the road to becoming a married man. PEOPLE notes the Amazon billionaire is engaged to Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez.

The two were spotted on vacation together in the South of France, where they enjoyed a premiere screening of Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival.

A ring was spotted on Sanchez’s finger as she and Bezos spent time on the billionaire’s $500 million yacht, Koru. The boat’s name signals new beginnings.

Bezos and Sanchez made their relationship public in January 2019 after the completion of Bezos’ divorce from MacKenzie Scott. Sanchez was leaving her own marriage, once committing 13 years to Patrick Whitesell.