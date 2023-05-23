LeBron James To Consider Retirement This Offseason: ‘I’ve Got a Lot To Think About’

LeBron James went out on his shield during Game Four of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. The 38-year-old Lakers superstar ended the game with 40 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists but lost 113-111 to the Denver Nuggets, completing a sweep.

The loss ended the 20th season for King James, which saw him break the all-time scoring record and also lead the Lakers on an improbable second-half run, nearly culminating in yet another NBA Finals appearance. What’s next for James? Possibly retirement.

Speaking in the postgame, James looked into his future and realized he had much to consider. The subjects to ponder included returning for a 21st NBA season.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Reporting from Game Four, Bleacher Report‘s Chris Haynes states retirement is indeed on the table for LeBron James. There is two years, $97 million remaining on LeBron’s contract, and he has long spoken about playing with Bronny James, who is set to be drafted next year. James is expected to take his time in making the decision.

