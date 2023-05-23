Don’t look for any more collaborations between Lil Durk and Gunna. Cherish “What Happened to Virgil” and keep it moving. In a new interview with Akademiks, Durkio kept it real simple about Gunna: “If you a rat, you a rat.”

Durk sat with Ak to promote his forthcoming album, Already Healed, and Ak would hit him with the heavy question, “Do you believe that Gunna told?” Durk’s reply was sharp.

“I don’t sit up here and play games, man,” Durk replied. “That man told. You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.

“If you a rat, you a rat. If you rewind this clip a little bit, I looked into the camera and told you, if you a rat, I fucking hate you. Because I love Thug.”

At the top of the year, Lil Durk took a direct shot at Gunna. In a preview clip of new music, Durk is heard rapping: “What happened to Virgil / he probably gonna tell..”