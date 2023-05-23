A man has been arrested and charged after he drove a rented box truck into a security barrier at the White House.

According to ABC News, the U-Haul truck hit the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House around 10 p.m. A man was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing, and destruction of federal property.

According to NBC News, a Nazi flag was recovered from the truck.

Additional charges include threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president, or their families.

There were no injuries in the incident. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a statement a “preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck” the barrier.