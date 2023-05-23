After the tremendous success of the Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022, which saw packed venues in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, the renowned Latin music star Maluma is excited to reveal the U.S. segment of his upcoming Don Juan World Tour.

Maluma, the global Latin music icon, is gearing up for an extraordinary experience as he embarks on an extensive 30-city tour across the United States. Starting on August 31st in Sacramento, California, the tour will feature remarkable venues including The Forum in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York, and the Kaseya Center in Miami. Fans can expect Maluma to bring his renowned persona, “Don Juan,” to life on stage, performing songs from his album of the same name, along with his greatest hits that have solidified his status as a global sensation. Among these hits are “Hawai,” “Felices Los Cuatro,” “Sobrio,” and his latest release, “Diablo, que Chimba.”

“I am so excited to return to arenas around the US this fall. I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career Don Juan. I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!,” Maluma expressed.

The tour pre-sale begins this Thursday, May 25, at 10am (local time) and the general ticket sale begins Friday, May 26 at 10am (local time) through www.cmnevents.com.