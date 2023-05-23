Stephen Curry is venturing into the spirits industry by introducing Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. After years of careful crafting, this highly anticipated and well-aged bourbon will be globally launched in May at The Boone County Distilling Co., following its initial bottling.

“Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition,” said Stephen Curry. “I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Gentleman’s Cut. This rich, complex and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life’s great occasions, and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family.”

The name Gentleman’s Cut reflects the artistry involved in creating an exceptional spirit and Stephen Curry’s remarkable prowess on and off the basketball court. Driven by his genuine love for high-quality bourbon, Curry was actively engaged in every aspect of the production, including manufacturing, blending, aging, packaging, and marketing. The label of this bourbon carries a heartfelt message personally written by Curry himself.

The bourbon production process, including distillation, aging, and bottling, takes place at Game Changer Distillery in Boone County, KY. Stephen Curry’s SC30 Inc. joined forces with John Schwartz, the owner of the renowned Amuse Bouche Winery in Napa Valley, to establish a collaborative venture with Boone County Distilling Co.. This distillery has long been recognized as a trailblazer in the craft spirits industry of the region. Situated on the Kentucky Craft Bourbon Trail, Boone County Distilling, established in 1833, has revived the craft’s time-honored traditions, pride, and dedication, carrying forward a legacy of producing high-quality spirits using grain-to-glass methods.

“In close collaboration with Stephen, we produced a high-quality aged bourbon offered at a great value that will resonate with bourbon connoisseurs and help grow the craft bourbon category to our global audience,” said Schwartz.

Gentleman’s Cut will retail at $79.99 per 750ml.