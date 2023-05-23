Summer Walker to Perform with Live Orchestra for One Night Only Show in Atlanta

Summer Walker has announced a special concert experience for Atlanta. The singer has announced Summer Walker: The Clear Series – One Night Only for the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on June 1.

Summer Walker will be accompanied by a live orchestra as she performs her extensive collection of popular songs, including fan-favorite tracks that are less widely known. Additionally, she will present live renditions of new songs from her recently released CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, which came out last Friday.

Tickets to Summer Walker: The Clear Series – One Night Only will be available on www.summerwalkermusic.com/tour for artist pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, May 23 at 12 p.m. EDT through Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m. EDT. A Live Nation presale will run from Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. EDT through Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m. EDT. General ticket sales for the public will commence on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Summer Walker has officially released her new EP, Clear 2: Soft Life. The new release brings in J. Cole for a new verse and assistance from Childish Gambino, Solange, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby.

In a conversation with Billboard, Walker revealed the EP is her “favorite type of sound,” acknowledging that she “make what I got to make for the radio.”

Ahead of the release, Walker teamed with Sexxy Red and Sukihana to reveal the tracklist and embrace their idea of the Soft Life. You can see that video and also tune into Clear 2: Soft Life below.