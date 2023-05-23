Druski, the comedian and actor, recently unveiled the third episode of his new series, In The Kitchen. The episode, titled “Coi Leray BEATS Meat in the Kitchen,” showcases an entertaining cooking session featuring rapper Coi Leray.

Hip-hop artist Coi Leray brings a playful and lively energy to the kitchen in this latest episode. She showcases her culinary skills while adding her own twist to White Manna’s burgers, using her favorite seasonings like adobo and sazon. As she cooks, she humorously sings, dances, and even twerks, making the experience entertaining and enjoyable. Coi Leray takes pride in her distinct burger-cooking technique, adding a touch of flair to the process.

Druski serves as the executive producer of the new series, overseeing its production and creative direction. The series started off with an exciting first episode featuring singer and songwriter Chloe Bailey, who delighted viewers by baking her renowned vegan cookies. As the season progresses, audiences can look forward to upcoming episodes featuring a lineup of special guests, including Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Rowdy Rebel, Rubi Rose, Bow Wow, and many others. These episodes promise to bring a mix of entertainment, culinary exploration, and engaging conversations with notable figures from the music industry.

The series launch follows the recent involvement of the talented comedian in the Peacock movie Praise This, alongside Chloe Bailey and Quavo. The film, produced by Will Packer, showcases Druski’s acting abilities. In addition to his film role, Druski is currently in the midst of his first solo stand-up tour titled Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda. This tour gives him the opportunity to showcase his comedic skills and connect directly with audiences in live performances. With both his film and stand-up endeavors, Druski continues to expand his presence in the entertainment industry.