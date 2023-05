Key Glock is back, dropping off a new video for “Work” from the Glockoma 2 album released this past February. In the video, Glock enters a moment of flexing and reflection, saluting Young Dolph for inspiring his hustle to continue to grow.

You can see Glock on the phone making moves, hitting tour stops across the country, engaging in meetings and photoshoots, and everything else that is a part of the life of a boss and star rapper.

You can see the full video below.

