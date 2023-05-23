The Stanley Cup of the NHL and the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy met as part of Larry’s “2023 NBA Finals Bucket List Tour.”

With new friends, the MLB Commissioner’s Trophy and the MLS Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, they dined on sandwiches at Katz’s Deli (the location of a famous scene from the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan) before the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final, respectively, which marked the culmination of their respective seasons. They rode the subway together and went to Times Square and the Sheep’s Meadow in Central Park.

The 2023 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV on June 1 is the Larry O’Brien Trophy’s ultimate destination. Throughout the exciting NBA Playoffs, the Larry O’Brien Trophy has been engaging NBA fans around the world on its “2023 NBA Finals Bucket List Tour,” immersing itself in some of the most prestigious events and meeting fascinating people along the way.

