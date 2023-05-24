19-Year-Old Missouri Man Says He Wanted to ‘Kill the President’ After Ramming U-Haul into White House Barrier

19-year-old Sai Vershith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, has been identified as the man who rammed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at the White House.

After his arrest, the man praised Adolf Hitler and stated he wanted to “kill the President” with the desire to overthrow the government.

Kandula is now facing several charges, including threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president, or family member. According to CNN, More charges may be applied at a later date. Kandula is currently held without bail and has not entered a formal plea.

In addition to stating he wanted to kidnap President Joe Biden, Kandula removed a Nazi flag from his backpack after the crash. He stated, “Nazi’s have a great history” and “Hitler was a strong leader.”

The U-Haul truck hit the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House around 10 p.m. No law enforcement officials or citizens were injured in the crash.

UPDATE: Investigators have seized a Nazi flag from the scene where a driver was detained after a truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, officials say. https://t.co/7E2X9ABE6B — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 23, 2023

There were no injuries in the incident. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a statement a “preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck” the barrier.