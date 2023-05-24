Sean “Diddy” Combs has unveiled Diddy Direct, a groundbreaking platform designed to assist retailers and consumers in easily discovering, inquiring about, and purchasing any of the popular spirits from his Combs Spirits portfolio. This includes the entire range of CÎROC Vodkas, CÎROC Spritz, CÎROC VS, and DeLeón Tequila variants. With the recent introduction of the limited edition Cîroc Honey Melon, Diddy Direct provides a convenient way for consumers to locate and buy these products.

To launch Diddy Direct, Diddy has partnered with DJ Khaled in a digital ad campaign. In a humorous golf-themed short film, the two celebrities showcase their friendship, with Khaled demonstrating his superior golf skills. The campaign debuts on social media today and will be rolled out across various platforms.

“This platform is a game-changer for the spirits industry, and we’re proud to offer consumers and retailers direct access to our portfolio of premium spirits,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs, Chairman of Combs Global. “With Diddy Direct, we’re setting a new standard for direct to retailer & direct-to-consumer experiences and bringing the best of Combs Spirits directly to anyone, anywhere in the country.”

Diddy Direct is a platform providing valuable information to consumers and retailers regarding the availability and locations of their preferred Combs Spirits products across the United States. The platform features a user-friendly interface that includes search functionality based on location and specific products. It also incorporates an interactive national map, allowing users to locate local businesses and distributors easily. By verifying their age, users can navigate the site effortlessly and swiftly find the desired products, along with detailed information on where and how to obtain them anywhere in the country.

You can learn more about Diddy Direct here.