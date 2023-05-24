Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ready to announce his 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement will be part of a Twitter conversation with the platform’s owner Elon Musk on Wednesday evening.

According to NBC News, DeSantis will instantly become the main opposition in the Republican party to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The conversation will occur over the Twitter Spaces audio chat platform, scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET. The conversation with be moderated by another tech entrepreneur David Sacks. The 2024 DeSantis campaign video will launch the same evening as the conversation. After the Memorial Day weekend, DeSantis is expected to travel the country for his campaign.

For better or worse, the Twitter spaces will blend a rising Republican name and a powerful tech mogul. Previously, Musk invited Trump back to Twitter following his acquisition. Musk reportedly believes that Trump can’t regain control of the White House, opting to align with a future candidate.

None of the alleged parties involved in Wednesday evening’s event has commented.