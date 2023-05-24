Ja Morant is trending after posting concerning messages to his Instagram. In a series of pictures, Morant shared love messages to his mother, father, and daughter before following with “Bye.”

Ja Morant posted a series of IG stories saying ‘love ya’ to his mom, dad and daughter.



And then a final story saying ‘bye’ with a photo of a NBA On TNT microphone 👀 pic.twitter.com/qsXwE8tx02 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

The messages sparked reactions from analysts and well wishes from fans.

Unc Shannon sharpe on Ja Morant recent ig story Posts pic.twitter.com/Cf9GFTqdNp — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 24, 2023

Last week, Ja Morant issued a statement after being suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies for flashing another gun on Instagram Live.

Advertisement

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said in a statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”