Ja Morant is trending after posting concerning messages to his Instagram. In a series of pictures, Morant shared love messages to his mother, father, and daughter before following with “Bye.”
The messages sparked reactions from analysts and well wishes from fans.
Last week, Ja Morant issued a statement after being suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies for flashing another gun on Instagram Live.
“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said in a statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”