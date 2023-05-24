The drama continues between Ye and the Gap following their failed partnership.

In September, the rapper dropped the partnership, and now The Gap is suing for $2 million. Gap claims that West is responsible for the legal trouble that has come it’s way. Gap is being sued by Art City Center, a company that says it owns a building in downtown L.A. that was leased to Gap as a storefront for Kanye’s Yeezy clothing line. Art City Center alleges that Gap made specific changes to the property in preparation for the Yeezy store and is now trying to get the clothing brand to pay them to restore it. According to the lawsuit, the changes include erecting an exterior ramp in the east side parking lot; installing a tunnel in the lot; removing ceiling lights; building a wall; and nixing three bathrooms.

The suit claims, “by making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the premises that [West] made without Gap’s participation or approval, [West] breached the strategic agreement and directly and proximately caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises.

When speaking about the failed partnership, Kanye said, “Everyone knows that I’m the leader, I’m the king,” West said during a CNBC appearance. “A king can’t live in someone else’s castle. A king has to make his own castle.”

Since West dropped the partnership, Gap claims that Kanye should be the one responsible for the expenses. The $2 million suit would cover what Gap would owe for the storefront and a little extra for legal fees.