LeBron James flipped the sports world on its ear by floating the idea of his retirement. In a follow-up conversation with ESPN, James expounded on the idea.

“I’m going to get an MRI on it and see how the tendon either healed or not healed and go from there,” James said. “We’ll see what happens.”

James sustained a foot injury in the season, revealing “the LeBron James of feet” assisted in the recovery of a foot injury. James said to ESPN, “I knew I had to deal with it and deal with the pain or deal with not being able to be myself before the injury, but there was nothing that made me feel like I couldn’t get to the finish line.”

LeBron James went out on his shield during Game Four of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. The 38-year-old Lakers superstar ended the game with 40 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists but lost 113-111 to the Denver Nuggets, completing a sweep.

Speaking in the postgame, James looked into his future and realized he had much to consider. The subjects to ponder included returning for a 21st NBA season.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Reporting from Game Four, Bleacher Report‘s Chris Haynes states retirement is indeed on the table for LeBron James. There is two years, $97 million remaining on LeBron’s contract, and he has long spoken about playing with Bronny James, who is set to be drafted next year. James is expected to take his time in making the decision.

You can hear it from LeBron James below