Mielle, the rapidly expanding multicultural hair care brand, has recently announced its partnership with Angel Reese, a rising star from LSU. This collaboration marks Reese’s first significant beauty endorsement. As an ambassador for Mielle, Reese will be involved in various marketing initiatives, social media campaigns, events, and a special limited-edition product bundle.

In the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball March Madness tournament, Angel Reese played a pivotal role in guiding the LSU Lady Tigers to victory in the National Championship game against the University of Iowa’s Hawkeyes. Her exceptional performance earned her the title of Most Outstanding Player in the tournament. Standing at an impressive height of 6’3″, Reese is recognized for her basketball skills and stylish off-court appearance. With her long, flowing hair and impeccable makeup, including perfectly groomed edges and stunning lashes, Reese has garnered attention for her glamorous look. Her notable presence extended to the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue pages, where she was featured.

Mielle and Angel Reese are at the forefront of merging the worlds of sports and beauty, aiming to bridge the gap between the two. Reese has been vocal about the missed opportunities for beauty and hair care brands to collaborate with college athletes and athletes in general. In a recent interview, she expressed her admiration for her curls and her desire to work with Mielle. Recognizing Reese’s affinity for the brand, Mielle proactively reached out to the talented sophomore All-American, leading to a natural and authentic collaboration between the two.

“Athletes are the ideal beauty icons and brand ambassadors,” said Reese. “I put it out there that I wanted to work with more beauty brands, and I’m so excited to be working with Mielle! I’m a longtime user and fan of the brand so this is the perfect partnership. I can’t wait to share more with my fans and introduce my new Mielle bundle. The last several months have been a whirlwind. I feel really blessed.”

“Angel is a rising star with bold beauty, confidence, strength and must-have edges who uses and genuinely loves Mielle products. Angel’s fun personality and ability to connect authentically with her fans make her a perfect addition to the Mielle family. She is THAT girl, and we are so thrilled to have her as our newest ambassador,” shared Mielle’s founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez.