Nick Cannon Says Bruno Mars Has More Hits Than Beyonce

Nick Cannon recently shared that he thinks Bruno Mars has more hit

songs than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

The “Wild ‘n Out” host made the assumption while discussing who he

would rather see live on Monday’s episode of his radio show, “The

Daily Cannon.”

“See, I think, no offense, but I would rather go to a Bruno Mars show

than a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift,” Cannon said. “Who got more hits?”

When his co host Courtney Bledsoe chose Beyoncé, he responded: “I’m a

Beyoncé fan. I still believe Bruno Mars actually has more hit

records.”

“Don’t play me with, Nick,” Bledsoe said as she began to list

Beyoncé’s biggest hits, including “Crazy in Love,” “Drunk in Love,”

and “Single Ladies.”

“Wait a minute, I didn’t even go to Destiny’s Child,” she added.

“I still believe Bruno Mars actually has more hits than Beyoncé,”

Cannon said, at which point Bledsoe asked him to name one of Mars’

hits.

After Cannon failed to name a single one, Bledsoe laughed and said:

“You can’t name a hit! Not a hit in sight.”

While Cannon could not name a Bruno Mars hit, the Hawaiian singer does

have plenty.

In total, he’s had 32 songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100, 18 of

which have made the top 10, and eight of which have made it to No. 1,

including “Uptown Funk!” and “That’s What I Like.”

Mars’ figures are definitely impressive, but they come short when

compared to Queen Bey.