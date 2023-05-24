The Boston Celtics didn’t have the same fate as the Los Angeles Lakers while facing a 0-3 hole. During the Celtics’ Game 4 battle with the Miami HEAT, Jayson Tatum led his squad to a Game 5, back at home, on Thursday.

Heading back to Boston with a clutch W. https://t.co/K2j4NIPnvJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2023

In the 116-99 victory, Tatum dropped 33 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. Jaylen Brown added 17 points, and Derrick White added 16 more.

Despite the loss, HEAT star Jimmy Butler seemed confident, seeing the loss as momentum and not a hindrance.

not backing down 😤 pic.twitter.com/krNPtSmYKY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2023

“If anything, it will build momentum for us knowing that we have to play with a lot more energy,” Butler said. “We’ve got to play like our backs are against the wall. But I think all year long, we’ve been better when we’ve had to do things the hard way.”

Jimmy Butler dropped 29 points and nine rebounds during the game. But it wasn’t enough to advance to the NBA Finals and face the Denver Nuggets.

